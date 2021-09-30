KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Akik Capital Adamjee Insurance 100,000 36.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 36.05 Y.H. Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 500 28.13 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 28.13 D.J.M. Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 6,750,000 71.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,750,000 71.50 FDM Capital Aisha Steel Mills Lt 140,000 15.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 15.20 Value Stock Attock Ref. 15,000 185.80 and Com. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 185.80 Value Stock Azgard Nine Ltd. 60,000 19.69 and Com. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 19.69 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 8,300,000 7.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,300,000 7.73 D.J.M. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 4,500,000 46.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 46.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Fertilizers 500,000 71.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 71.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer Co 8,600,000 29.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,600,000 29.07 Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 200,000 24.42 Intermarket Sec. 1,400,000 15.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 16.61 Fortune Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 37.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.85 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 28.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 28.30 Trust Securities GlaxoSmithKline Conu 10,000 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.00 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 600,000 165.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 165.00 Intermarket Sec. K-Electric Limited 20,000,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000,000 3.50 D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 2,700,000 36.00 Trust Securities 600,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300,000 37.64 D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,100,000 35.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 35.50 D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 1,000,000 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 90.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Hotels Devp 44,500 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44,500 130.00 Value Stock Pak Suzuki 15,000 267.05 and Com. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 267.05 Topline Sec. PAKISTAN ALUM. BEVER 239,000 38.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 239,000 38.67 Insight Sec. Pioneer Cement 300,000 83.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 83.94 Fortune Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 30,000 12.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 12.65 Bhayani Sec. Telecard 5,000 17.00 Bhayani Sec. 5,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 17.00 Fortune Sec. Treet Corp. 13,500 40.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 40.23 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 58,332,500 ====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021