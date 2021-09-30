ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 30 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                    Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
====================================================================================
Akik Capital              Adamjee Insurance                   100,000          36.05
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          36.05
Y.H. Sec.                 Agha Steel Ind.                         500          28.13
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          28.13
D.J.M. Sec.               Air Link Comm. Ltd.               6,750,000          71.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          6,750,000          71.50
FDM Capital               Aisha Steel Mills Lt                140,000          15.20
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            140,000          15.20
Value Stock               Attock Ref.                          15,000         185.80
and Com.
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             15,000         185.80
Value Stock               Azgard Nine Ltd.                     60,000          19.69
and Com.
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             60,000          19.69
AKD Sec.                  BYCO Petroleum                    8,300,000           7.73
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          8,300,000           7.73
D.J.M. Sec.               Citi Pharma Limited               4,500,000          46.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,500,000          46.50
Arif Habib Ltd.           Engro Fertilizers                   500,000          71.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500,000          71.50
Arif Habib Ltd.           Fatima Fertilizer Co              8,600,000          29.07
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          8,600,000          29.07
Darson Sec.               Fauji Foods Limited                 200,000          24.42
Intermarket Sec.                                            1,400,000          15.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,600,000          16.61
Fortune Sec.              Ghani Global Holding                  5,000          37.85
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000          37.85
Topline Sec.              Gharibwal Cement                    100,000          28.30
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          28.30
Trust Securities          GlaxoSmithKline Conu                 10,000          20.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000          20.00
D.J.M. Sec.               IGI Holdings Limited                600,000         165.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            600,000         165.00
Intermarket Sec.          K-Electric Limited               20,000,000           3.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         20,000,000           3.50
D.J.M. Sec.               Kot Addu Power Comp.              2,700,000          36.00
Trust Securities                                              600,000          45.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,300,000          37.64
D.J.M. Sec.               National Bank Pak.                2,100,000          35.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,100,000          35.50
D.J.M. Sec.               Oil & Gas Developmen              1,000,000          90.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000,000          90.00
Arif Habib Ltd.           Pak Hotels Devp                      44,500         130.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             44,500         130.00
Value Stock               Pak Suzuki                           15,000         267.05
and Com.
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             15,000         267.05
Topline Sec.              PAKISTAN ALUM. BEVER                239,000          38.67
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            239,000          38.67
Insight Sec.              Pioneer Cement                      300,000          83.94
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            300,000          83.94
Fortune Sec.              Siddiqsons Tin Plate                 30,000          12.65
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             30,000          12.65
Bhayani Sec.              Telecard                              5,000          17.00
Bhayani Sec.                                                    5,000          17.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000          17.00
Fortune Sec.              Treet Corp.                          13,500          40.23
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             13,500          40.23
====================================================================================
                          Total Turnover                   58,332,500
====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Read more stories