Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Akik Capital Adamjee Insurance 100,000 36.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 36.05
Y.H. Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 500 28.13
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 28.13
D.J.M. Sec. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 6,750,000 71.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,750,000 71.50
FDM Capital Aisha Steel Mills Lt 140,000 15.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 140,000 15.20
Value Stock Attock Ref. 15,000 185.80
and Com.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 185.80
Value Stock Azgard Nine Ltd. 60,000 19.69
and Com.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 19.69
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 8,300,000 7.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,300,000 7.73
D.J.M. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 4,500,000 46.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 46.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Fertilizers 500,000 71.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 71.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer Co 8,600,000 29.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,600,000 29.07
Darson Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 200,000 24.42
Intermarket Sec. 1,400,000 15.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600,000 16.61
Fortune Sec. Ghani Global Holding 5,000 37.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.85
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 100,000 28.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 28.30
Trust Securities GlaxoSmithKline Conu 10,000 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 20.00
D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 600,000 165.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 165.00
Intermarket Sec. K-Electric Limited 20,000,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000,000 3.50
D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 2,700,000 36.00
Trust Securities 600,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300,000 37.64
D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,100,000 35.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 35.50
D.J.M. Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 1,000,000 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 90.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Hotels Devp 44,500 130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 44,500 130.00
Value Stock Pak Suzuki 15,000 267.05
and Com.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 267.05
Topline Sec. PAKISTAN ALUM. BEVER 239,000 38.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 239,000 38.67
Insight Sec. Pioneer Cement 300,000 83.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 83.94
Fortune Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 30,000 12.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 12.65
Bhayani Sec. Telecard 5,000 17.00
Bhayani Sec. 5,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 17.00
Fortune Sec. Treet Corp. 13,500 40.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,500 40.23
Total Turnover 58,332,500
