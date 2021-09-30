KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 611,842,335 333,479,468 19,960,414,751 11,264,883,895 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,696,143,540 (1,735,170,881) (39,027,341) Local Individuals 82,778,310 (2,596,785) 80,181,525 Local Corporates 23,327,921,733 (23,369,075,917) (41,154,184) ===============================================================================

