NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
611,842,335 333,479,468 19,960,414,751 11,264,883,895
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,696,143,540 (1,735,170,881) (39,027,341)
Local Individuals 82,778,310 (2,596,785) 80,181,525
Local Corporates 23,327,921,733 (23,369,075,917) (41,154,184)
===============================================================================
