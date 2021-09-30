KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,617.98 High: 4,746.20 Low: 4,578.06 Net Change: (-) 121.03 Volume ('000): 433,606 Value ('000): 12,959,933 Makt Cap 1,053,668,768,065 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,751.15 NET CH. (-) 155.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,201.62 NET CH. (-) 157.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,430.20 NET CH. (-) 70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,661.03 NET CH. (-) 54.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,746.70 NET CH. (-) 179.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-September-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021