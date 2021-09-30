Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,617.98
High: 4,746.20
Low: 4,578.06
Net Change: (-) 121.03
Volume ('000): 433,606
Value ('000): 12,959,933
Makt Cap 1,053,668,768,065
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,751.15
NET CH. (-) 155.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,201.62
NET CH. (-) 157.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,430.20
NET CH. (-) 70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,661.03
NET CH. (-) 54.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,746.70
NET CH. (-) 179.25
------------------------------------
As on: 29-September-2021
====================================
