KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== First Al-Noor Modaraba 30.06.2021 Nil 0.654 0.03 28.10.2021 13.10.2021 Year End 03.15.P.M. to AGM 19.10.2021 Altern Energy 30.06.2021 NIL (84.315) (0.23) 27.10.2021 21.10.2021 Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2021 J.K. Spinning 30.06.2021 15% (F) 1,811.680 17.71 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 Shadab Textile 30.06.2021 10% (F) 170.641 10.28 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 Fecto Cement Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (67.287) (1.34) 28.10.2021 21.10.2011 Year End 12.00. Noon. to AGM 28.10.2021 First UDL Modaraba 30.06.2021 11% (F) 29.649 0.84 27.10.2021 21.10.2021 Year End 10.00.A.M. to AGM 27.10.2021 Punjab Oil Mills 30.06.2021 10% (F) (16.961) (3.15) 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 Shahtaj Textile 30.06.2021 115% (F) 216.959 22.46 27.10.2021 21.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. to AGM 30.10.2021 Reliance Weaving 30.06.2021 25% (F) 1,732.807 56.24 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 12.30.P.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 IBL Healthcare 30.06.2021 10%20% 300.488 5.56 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Limited Year End Bonus Shares 03.00.P.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

