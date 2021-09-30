Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
First Al-Noor Modaraba 30.06.2021 Nil 0.654 0.03 28.10.2021 13.10.2021
Year End 03.15.P.M. to
AGM 19.10.2021
Altern Energy 30.06.2021 NIL (84.315) (0.23) 27.10.2021 21.10.2021
Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2021
J.K. Spinning 30.06.2021 15% (F) 1,811.680 17.71 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
Shadab Textile 30.06.2021 10% (F) 170.641 10.28 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
Fecto Cement Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (67.287) (1.34) 28.10.2021 21.10.2011
Year End 12.00. Noon. to
AGM 28.10.2021
First UDL Modaraba 30.06.2021 11% (F) 29.649 0.84 27.10.2021 21.10.2021
Year End 10.00.A.M. to
AGM 27.10.2021
Punjab Oil Mills 30.06.2021 10% (F) (16.961) (3.15) 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
Shahtaj Textile 30.06.2021 115% (F) 216.959 22.46 27.10.2021 21.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. to
AGM 30.10.2021
Reliance Weaving 30.06.2021 25% (F) 1,732.807 56.24 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 12.30.P.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
IBL Healthcare 30.06.2021 10%20% 300.488 5.56 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Limited Year End Bonus Shares 03.00.P.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
===============================================================================================================
