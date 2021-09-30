ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
First Al-Noor Modaraba        30.06.2021     Nil          0.654          0.03      28.10.2021        13.10.2021
                              Year End                                             03.15.P.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               19.10.2021
Altern Energy                 30.06.2021     NIL          (84.315)       (0.23)    27.10.2021        21.10.2021
Limited                       Year End                                             10.00.A.M.                to
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
J.K. Spinning                 30.06.2021     15% (F)      1,811.680      17.71     28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Shadab Textile                30.06.2021     10% (F)      170.641        10.28     28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             11.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Fecto Cement Limited          30.06.2021     Nil          (67.287)       (1.34)    28.10.2021        21.10.2011
                              Year End                                             12.00. Noon.              to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
First UDL Modaraba            30.06.2021     11% (F)      29.649         0.84      27.10.2021        21.10.2021
                              Year End                                             10.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Punjab Oil Mills              30.06.2021     10% (F)      (16.961)       (3.15)    28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Limited                       Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Shahtaj Textile               30.06.2021     115% (F)     216.959        22.46     27.10.2021        21.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             11.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               30.10.2021
Reliance Weaving              30.06.2021     25% (F)      1,732.807      56.24     28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             12.30.P.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
IBL Healthcare                30.06.2021     10%20%       300.488        5.56      28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Limited                       Year End       Bonus Shares                          03.00.P.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
===============================================================================================================

