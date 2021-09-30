ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)         17-09-2021    30-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)         17-09-2021    30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashif Foundation         24-09-2021   30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B    22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)        22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)        22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)         22-09-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd   29-09-2021   30-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
Tri-Pack F ilms Ltd#               27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)         23-09-2021    05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                     01-10-2021   08-10-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#      02-10-2021   08-10-2021                                08-10-2021
The Bank of Punjab#                04-10-2021   10-10-2021                                11-10-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                      04-10-2021   11-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)         01-10-2021    11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)        04-10-2021    12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                     07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25%B   06-10-2021    14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Thatta Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   15-10-2021   2.5%(F)        06-10-2021    15-10-2021
Trust Modaraba                     08-10-2021   15-10-2021   NIL                          15-10-2021
Interloop Ltd                      08-10-2021   15-10-2021   10%(F),3%B     06-10-2021    15-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)      06-10-2021    16-10-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd#                   09-10-2021   16-10-2021                                16-10-2021
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   NIL                          16-10-2021
GoodLuck Industries Ltd            09-10-2021   16-10-2021   30%(F)         07-10-2021    16-10-2021
Hasimi Can Company Ltd             11-10-2021   18-10-2021   NIL                          18-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Merit Packaging Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021   148%R**        08-10-2021    21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021    21-10-2021
TPL Trakker Ltd                    15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)        13-10-2021    21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       15-10-2021   21-10-2021   25%(F)         13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd        15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd               15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Agha Steel Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   5%B            13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10%B    13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15%B           13-10-2021    23-10-2021
Pakistan PVC Ltd                   15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
TPL Corp Ltd                       15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          22-10-2021
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         16-10-2021   22-10-2021   100%(F)        14-10-2021    22-10-2021
Macter International Ltd           16-10-2021   23-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021    23-10-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd             16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                          16-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Dawood Equities Ltd                11-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd        16-10-2021   25-10-2021   30%(F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd           17-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Calcorp Ltd                        18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
NetSol Technologies Ltd            18-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd     19-10-2021   25-10-2021   100%(F)        15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Shezan International Ltd           19-10-2021   25-10-2021   55%(F),10%B    15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd             19-10-2021   25-10-2021   NIL                          25-10-2021
Ismail Industries Ltd              19-10-2021   25-10-2021   150%(F)        15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan P etroleum Ltd            19-10-2021   25-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd-Preference                     19-10-2021   25-10-2021   15%(F)
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021    26-10-2021
Habib Rice Products Ltd            18-10-2021   26-10-2021   60%(F)         14-10-2021    26-10-2021
First Credit & Investment
Bank Ltd                           18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd                18-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Gatron(Industries) Ltd             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orient Rental Modaraba             19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Popular Islamic Modaraba           19-10-2021   26-10-2021   4.034%(F)      15-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Javedan Corporation Ltd            19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%B           15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd          19-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Bolan Castings Ltd                 19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Orix Modaraba                      19-10-2021   26-10-2021   29%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                19-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20%B    18-10-2021    26-10-2021
NImir Industrial Chemicals Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F)         18-10-2021    26-10-2021
Buxly Paints Ltd                   20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)         11-10-2021    27-10-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd        19-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   27-10-2021   214.50%(F)     15-10-2021    27-10-2021
B lessed Textiles Ltd              19-10-2021   27-10-2021   330%(F)        15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2021   27-10-2021   715%(F)        15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Biafo Industries Ltd               19-10-2021   27-10-2021   10%B           15-10-2021    27-10-2021
Dewan Khalid Textiles Mills Ltd    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Cement Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd    20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd            20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd              20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Kohinoor Mills Ltd                 20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd          20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Dewan Automotive Engineering
Ltd                                20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Nishat Power Ltd                   20-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         18-10-2021    27-10-2021
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                           20-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Sitara Peroxide Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%B           19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd        21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          27-10-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F),10%B   19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Fibres Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   100%(F)        19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   150%(F)        19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
At-Tahur Ltd                       21-10-2021   27-10-2021   12%B           19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                          21-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Roshan Packages Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd         21-10-2021   27-10-2021   40%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B      19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Rupali Polyester Ltd               22-10-2021   27-10-2021   50%(F)         20-10-2021    27-10-2021
Ecopack Ltd                        15-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%B           13-10-2021    28-10-2021
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd     21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd                21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Nishat Mills Ltd                   21-10-2021   28-10-2021   40%(F)         19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021   5%B            19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd.                    21-10-2021   28-10-2021   15%B           19-10-2021    28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd         22-10-2021   28-10-2021   120%(F)        20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd        22-10-2021   28-10-2021   2%(F)          20-10-2021    28-10-2021
United Brands Ltd                  22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Fateh Industries Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd              22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
First IBL Modaraba                 22-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)       20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Trust Securities
& Brokerage Ltd.                   22-10-2021   29-10-2021   NIL                          29-10-2021
Millat Tractors Ltd                24-10-2021   30-10-2021   500%(F),20%B   21-10-2021    30-10-2021
MACPAC Films Ltd                   28-10-2021   03-11-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Image Pakistan Ltd                 23-10-2021   06-11-2021   10%(F)         21-10-2021    28-10-2021
Modaraba Al-Mali                                             331%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Final Book Closure for Merger into Ghani Value Glass Ltd *

