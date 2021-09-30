KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 169.74 169.61 169.43 168.97 168.65 167.71 167.21 EUR 198.37 198.28 198.18 197.85 197.60 196.63 196.15 GBP 229.95 229.78 229.53 228.99 228.55 227.25 226.55 ===========================================================================

