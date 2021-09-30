Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 29, 2021).
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 169.74 169.61 169.43 168.97 168.65 167.71 167.21
EUR 198.37 198.28 198.18 197.85 197.60 196.63 196.15
GBP 229.95 229.78 229.53 228.99 228.55 227.25 226.55
