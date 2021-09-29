ANL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.33%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.95%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.97%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.78%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-7.55%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.45%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-4.71%)
UNITY 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.86%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,650 Decreased By ▼ -93.93 (-1.98%)
BR30 22,253 Decreased By ▼ -717.6 (-3.12%)
KSE100 44,485 Decreased By ▼ -789.53 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,505 Decreased By ▼ -332.6 (-1.86%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei drops more than 2% on global market jitters

AFP 29 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than two percent on Wednesday, extending global market jitters as traders worried about a potential US debt default.

The Nikkei 225 fell 2.12 percent, or 639.67 points, to close at 29,544.29, while the broader Topix index lost 2.09 percent, or 43.48 points, to 2,038.29.

"The market was overwhelmed by sell orders, trailing sharp falls in US shares on concerns about the US debt ceiling row," said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities.

"Especially, high-tech shares faced strong selling pressure today," Yamamoto told AFP.

"It may take some time to improve market sentiment."

The dollar fetched 111.43 yen in Asian afternoon trade against 111.34 yen in New York late on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, weak data, rising bond yields and fears of a US debt default caused indices to sink sharply.

The Dow closed 1.6 percent lower, the broad-based S&P fell two percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq lost 2.8 percent.

Shortly after the closing bell, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader, setting him on course to become the next prime minister.

The soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who decided to step down after just a year in office.

"Kishida's win was within expectations and his stable profile may not be a negative element for the market," Yamamoto said.

In Tokyo, tech shares were among major losers.

Advantest, a producer of chip-testing tools, plunged 5.63 percent to 10,210 yen as Tokyo Electron, which makes equipment to build chips, lost 5.27 percent to 51,000 yen.

Japan Post slumped 5.69 percent to 945.9 yen after a report that the government may start the process to sell about 950 billion yen ($8.5 billion) in shares in the postal and financial services giant as early as this week.

Tokyo's Nikkei stock

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei drops more than 2% on global market jitters

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories