ANL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.84%)
ASC 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
ASL 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.85%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
BYCO 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.95%)
FFBL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.66%)
FNEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
GGGL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.38%)
GGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-7.43%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.88%)
JSCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.92%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.15%)
NETSOL 122.94 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.61%)
PACE 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
PAEL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6.21%)
PIBTL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
POWER 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.39%)
PTC 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.22%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.84%)
TRG 161.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-3.96%)
UNITY 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.29%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.8%)
BR100 4,653 Decreased By ▼ -90.87 (-1.92%)
BR30 22,295 Decreased By ▼ -675.46 (-2.94%)
KSE100 44,508 Decreased By ▼ -767.04 (-1.69%)
KSE30 17,515 Decreased By ▼ -322.36 (-1.81%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars on ropes again, bond yields spike

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure again on Wednesday as a skid in global share markets and a selloff in US Treasuries slugged risk sentiment and sent local bond yields to multi-month highs.

The Aussie sagged back to $0.7232, having topped out at $0.7311 overnight. The repeated failure to clear resistance at $0.7316 puts the focus on recent lows around $0.7223, and a break could unleash a sharp fall.

The kiwi dollar reeled to $0.6939, having already breached its major support level at $0.6982 which triggered a wave of short-selling by momentum tracking funds.

The next chart bulwarks lie at $0.6933 and $0.6890, ahead of the August trough of $0.6842.

Continued hawkish comments from Federal Reserve members have melded with rising energy prices and inflation concerns to push US yields and the dollar higher.

"Any pick-up in global market volatility, as central banks move towards the policy exit, would likely be USD-positive and AUD-negative," said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst.

This was particularly so, he added, because the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had signalled a far more dovish stance than the Fed, with no rate hike seen likely before 2024.

That same divergence meant Australian bonds could outperform Treasuries even as yields rose broadly, said Ticehurst.

Australian two-year yields are pinned at 0.03% thanks to the RBA's rate outlook, while US yields spiked this week to 0.31%.

Yields on local 10-year paper have moved up in line with Treasuries to reach their highest in three months at 1.51%, but that remains 4 basis points under Treasuries.

New Zealand bonds have been faring worse as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is considered certain to raise interest rates by a quarter point next week to 0.5%, and likely move again in November.

Ten-year bond yields topped 2.0% for the first time since March last year, when a convulsion in global markets caused a brief spike as far as 2.048%.

Before that, yields had not been above 2.0% for any sustained period since early 2019.

New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars on ropes again, bond yields spike

Urban areas bear the brunt of ‘imported’ inflation

KSE-100 plummets nearly 1,300 points in intra-day trading

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Taliban say US drones must stop entering Afghanistan, warn of consequences

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

IHC rejects bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Read more stories