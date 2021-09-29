ANL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.85%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.15%)
ASL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.85%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.36%)
FCCL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.74%)
FFBL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.07%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.78%)
FNEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
GGGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.93%)
GGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.68%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.04%)
JSCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.63%)
KAPCO 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.22%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.87%)
NETSOL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.23%)
PACE 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.6%)
PAEL 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.5%)
PTC 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.37%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.69%)
TELE 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.44%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-5.3%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-6.4%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.48%)
BR100 4,620 Decreased By ▼ -123.34 (-2.6%)
BR30 22,033 Decreased By ▼ -937.9 (-4.08%)
KSE100 44,268 Decreased By ▼ -1007.03 (-2.22%)
KSE30 17,407 Decreased By ▼ -430.5 (-2.41%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks fall on overnight Wall Street losses, China power crunch

  • The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 24,389.78. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to 8,654.36
Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai and Hong Kong shares dropped on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses and hit by China's worsening power crunch, as investors exited Chinese stocks vulnerable to factory shutdowns including chemicals and steelmaking.

The CSI300 index fell 1.1% to 4,828.41 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8% to 3,537.60.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 24,389.78. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8% to 8,654.36.

** Analysts said China's power supply crunch, which has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group.

Hong Kong shares tumble at start of trade

** Investors shunned industries vulnerable to power shortages, with non-ferrous metal, steel , chemicals plunging between 3% and 5%.

** China sought to reassure residents and businesses, urged railway companies to strengthen coal transportation and asked local governments to closely monitor the supply, demand and inventories of coal at power plants.

** The energy sub-index and the coal sub-index tumbled more than 4.9% each.

** China's central bank governor Yi Gang said China will stay with normal monetary policy settings for as long as possible.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.2%, tracking sharp declines on Wall Street on rising Treasury yields and deepening concerns over persistent inflation.

** The energy sector lost 3.3% as oil prices fell on demand concerns, while coal-related stocks plunged amid China's power crunch.

** The materials sector declined nearly 4%.

** Bucking the trend, property and financials gained, after cash-strapped Evergrande Group said it planned to sell a $1.5 billion stake it owns in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. The developer jumped over 10%.

** Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of Evergrande's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Hong Kong stock Shanghai

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks fall on overnight Wall Street losses, China power crunch

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Pakistan's vaccine count crosses 80 million

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

Govt files review petition against removal of employees

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Afghan failure: Mazari rebukes US for introducing bill targeting Pakistan

CPPA-G payables: PD urges ECC to adjust pending tariff claims of KE

Profits, dividends: Foreign investors repatriate $396m in Jul-Aug

Read more stories