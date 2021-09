Italy electricity bills to rise 29.8% in next quarter

ROME: Italy electricity prices for households will rise 29.8% in the next quarter and gas prices 14.4% due to a spike in commodity prices, regulator Arera said in a statement.

The expected increase in bills is net of measures approved by the government, which has set aside more than 3 billion euros to curb the surge in retail energy bills in the last three months of the year.

Without the measures Arera estimates that electricity and gas prices for families would have been up by 45% and 30% respectively.