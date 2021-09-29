ANL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.52%)
ASC 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
ASL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.6%)
FFBL 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
FFL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.33%)
FNEL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
GGL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
JSCL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 35.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MDTL 2.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.46%)
NETSOL 122.75 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.45%)
PACE 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
PAEL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.28%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.12%)
TRG 165.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.34%)
UNITY 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.87%)
WTL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,722 Decreased By ▼ -21.31 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,823 Decreased By ▼ -148.23 (-0.65%)
KSE100 45,163 Decreased By ▼ -112.3 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By ▼ -44.25 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 2% on global market jitters

AFP 29 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down two percent on Wednesday, extending global market jitters, as traders worried about rising oil prices and fears of a US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.00 percent, or 602.55 points, at 29,581.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.11 percent, or 43.83 points, to 2,037.94.

"Japanese trade is seen dominated by sell orders as sentiment worsened after sharp falls in US shares," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 111.59 yen in early Asian trade against 111.34 yen in New York late on Tuesday.

Tokyo stocks end lower

On Wall Street, weak data, rising bond yields and fears of a debt default caused indices to sink sharply, with the benchmark Dow closing 1.6 percent lower at 34,299.99, the broad-based S&P falling two percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq losing 2.8 percent.

Tokyo investors will shift their focus to the result of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election later in the day, which will anoint the next prime minister, analysts said.

The race follows Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Whoever the party picks in the Wednesday vote will almost certainly be elected as the next prime minister on October 4 at an extraordinary parliament session, and will contest a general election that has to be held by late November.

Japan Post was down 3.20 percent at 970.9 yen after a report the Japanese government may start the process to sell about 950 billion yen ($8.5 billion) in shares in the postal and financial services giant as early as this week.

Among other major shares, Fuji Film Holdings was down 1.98 percent at 9,572 yen, Panasonic was off 2.95 percent at 1,400.5 yen, and Canon was down 1.27 percent at 2,764.5 yen.

Nikkei Tokyo

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 2% on global market jitters

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: Finance ministry highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

Govt files review petition against removal of employees

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Afghanistan: Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Afghan failure: Mazari rebukes US for introducing bill targeting Pakistan

CPPA-G payables: PD urges ECC to adjust pending tariff claims of KE

Profits, dividends: Foreign investors repatriate $396m in Jul-Aug

Strength, expertise of new venture: PD directs Eni Pakistan to provide evidence

Read more stories