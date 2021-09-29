Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
29 Sep 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07038 0.07188 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07050 0.07363 0.10838 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08675 0.08350 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10738 0.10438 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.13175 0.12538 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.15500 0.15250 0.26925 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.23600 0.22613 0.36550 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
