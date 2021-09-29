Markets
LIBOR calculating interest on US dollar
29 Sep 2021
KARACHI: London Interbank Offer Rates on for calculating interest on special US dollar on Tuesday (September 28, 2021).
===================================================
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR
===================================================
BONDS LIBOR VALUE
===================================================
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1554 28.09.2020
===================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
