ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Startups on the march

BR Research 29 Sep 2021

The ingenuity of young and enterprising Pakistanis is coming into full display. Almost every week, lately, there is news about yet another local start-up raising multi-million in foreign investment. Various estimates suggest that Pakistani startups have raised about a quarter billion dollars in the year to date period, which is at least three times the figure seen in 2020 (which itself was a happening year on this count).

Investors are attracted by the resource mine that is local market. The middle-class is spending and it is increasingly digitally-connected. Official data show that mobile broadband subscriptions have crossed 100 million mark. Active mobile wallets are inching close to 50 million. Internet and mobile banking transactions and pre-paid e-commerce orders have more than doubled during the pandemic.

No wonder there is strong investor interest in local e-commerce startups, Fintech firms, ride-sharing and last-mile delivery services. Recent regulatory changes, especially by the central bank around setting up holding companies abroad, sending money outside, and holding sweat equity in lieu of non-monetary contributions, have also encouraged those sitting on the fence to jump in. There is also growing interest among established legacy businesses to invest in the digital ecosystem.

The billion-dollar question is: how many of the startups that have raised prominent investments lately will be able to scale profitably. The answer is a function of time, as it will be interesting to see how many of the promising entities will be able to thrive three to five years from now. Extinction doesn’t spare even the best – for over half of Fortune-500 companies in year 2000 no longer exist today. Startups are especially prone to disappear as they are in the fragile, formative stage of business.

Right now, the startup momentum remains strong, and this needs to continue. Already this fiscal, the FDI brought in by the tech sector has far outstripped the FDI fetched by established telecom operators. While the sector is doing a lot to put Pakistan on the global technology map, it is high time for the government to ask what is it that it can do (and also what it should abstain from) to ensure that the investment trend continues apace and leads to positive economic outcomes.

FDI foreign investment FDI inflows digitally connected

Comments

1000 characters

Startups on the march

Rising world commodity prices, Covid variants: MoF highlights downside risks to economic outlook

Pursuit of going digital: FBR’s latest measure draws business community’s ire

Govt mulling freezing export of tomato, onion

Govt files review petition against removal of employees

China says ready to work on Karachi project implementation

Options to avoid looming crisis mulled over

Afghan failure: Mazari rebukes US for introducing bill targeting Pakistan

CPPA-G payables: PD urges ECC to adjust pending tariff claims of KE

Profits, dividends: Foreign investors repatriate $396m in Jul-Aug

Strength, expertise of new venture: PD directs Eni Pakistan to provide evidence

Read more stories