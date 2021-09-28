ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
Former Pakistan envoy to UK Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

BR Web Desk | APP 28 Sep 2021

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) loyalist and former high commissioner to the United Kingdom Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away in London on Tuesday.

In a condolence message issued here by the PPP’s secretariat, Bilawal said that he was saddened and so were other party members and leaders.

“With the death of Wajid Shamsul, Pakistan has lost a patriot,” he said, adding that the “Truth of the matter is that he was not only PPP’s but the entire nation’s asset”.

He said Hasan rendered invaluable services for journalism and democracy and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

“His father Nawab Shamsul Hasan had remained Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s associate for 40 years. He was also the Bhutto family’s great friend,” he added.

In a tweet, Bilawal also shared his text conversation with Hasan in which the former diplomat had reported being unwell.

Senator Sherry Rehman said she was "shocked, saddened" to hear of Hasan's passing.

"He spent a lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP. What a loss!" she tweeted.

