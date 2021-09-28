ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,275 Increased By ▲ 457.17 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,837 Increased By ▲ 195.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia's glove industry appeals for foreign labour intake

  • "We have the production capacity, but not enough workers to utilise the production capacity to its optimum"
Reuters 28 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) on Tuesday appealed to the government to allow foreign workers to enter the country to meet growing demand this and next year, citing a critical shortage of 25,000 workers since 2019.

Additional workers are urgently needed and firms are prepared to fulfil terms and requirements for the hiring process, including COVID-19-related procedures, MARGMA President Supramaniam Shanmugam said in a statement.

"We have the production capacity, but not enough workers to utilise the production capacity to its optimum," he said, adding that a programme to recruit locally had a take-up rate far below its 10,000 worker target.

Manufacturing in Malaysia, like the palm oil sector, relies heavily on migrant labour who have not been able to enter the country since the pandemic started.

Palm reverses losses on costlier crude oil, up over 1%

Palm oil companies since last year have urged the government to let foreign workers return.

The government this month announced a special approval to bring in 32,000 foreign workers for the plantation sector.

MARGMA also said Malaysia's rubber glove producers are facing "intense competition" from China, hence they need to keep capacity up to fulfil orders.

Malaysia supplies around two-thirds of the world's rubber gloves consumption.

Due to automation, the industry has been able to maintain a workforce size of about 72,000 employees since 2013 while the quantity of gloves produced and exported have increased by 10-15% per year, the association said.

Margma Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association Glove Manufacturers

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia's glove industry appeals for foreign labour intake

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

KSE-100 companies: Earnings jump 56% year-on-year, register record high

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Cyclone Gulab: Karachi, parts of Sindh to receive heavy rainfall

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Read more stories