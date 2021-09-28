ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,294 Increased By ▲ 476.61 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,829 Increased By ▲ 186.92 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf stocks up in early trade, Saudi extends gains on rising oil prices

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, with petrochemical shares aiding the Saudi index as oil extends its gains to a sixth day, while a couple of corporate announcements pushed the Abu Dhabi index higher.

Oil markets climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, on fears over tight supply while surging prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal also lent support.

Brent crude futures were up 1.3% to $80.58 a barrel at 0645 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was trading 0.2% higher on track to a third consecutive daily rise.

Saudi Basic Industries advanced 1.3% its fertilizer unit SABIC Agri-Nutrients added 1.9%.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) and National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) surged as much as 4% and 3.2%, respectively after they announced they were signing a non-binding agreement on a proposed merger.

Petrochem shareholders would receive 1.27 shares in SIIG in exchange for each share they owned in Petrochem.

The Abu Dhabi index was up 0.1% with International Holding gaining 0.1% and Dana Gas jumping 4.5%.

International Holding said its unit Emirates Stallions Group will Develop a hospitality project worth 240 million dirhams ($65 million) in Sudan, while Dana Gas said it won an arbitration award of $607 million in a gas supply dispute with National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC).

The Qatari index was up 0.2% supported by gains in industrial shares. Industries Qatar increased 1.4% in its sixth consecutive rise, while Mesaieed Petrochemical added 1%.

Gains were capped by losses in the financial sector with Commercial Bank declining 2%.

In Dubai, the index was flat. The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties shed 0.3%, while Dubai Islamic Bank edged up 0.2%.

Gulf stock

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf stocks up in early trade, Saudi extends gains on rising oil prices

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Read more stories