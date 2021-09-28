ANL 19.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.73%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.66%)
ASL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.73%)
BYCO 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.34%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.72%)
FFBL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.86%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.51%)
GGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.45%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.08%)
JSCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.24%)
KAPCO 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.27%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.07%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.34%)
NETSOL 120.99 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (7.45%)
PACE 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.23%)
PAEL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.4%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.15%)
PTC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.23%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.7%)
SNGP 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.73%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 167.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (5.28%)
UNITY 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.12%)
WTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (6.16%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 67.03 (1.43%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By ▲ 921.41 (4.18%)
KSE100 45,294 Increased By ▲ 476.61 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,829 Increased By ▲ 186.92 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks fall at open tracking German deadlock

AFP 28 Sep 2021

LONDON: European stock markets fell at the open Tuesday, as traders tracked high oil prices and the political impasse in Germany.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,054.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.3 percent to 15,529.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.3 percent to 6,631.41.

Brent crude oil on Tuesday jumped above $80 per barrel for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about tight supplies as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis.

European stocks climb on German vote, high oil prices

Europe's biggest economy Germany was meanwhile headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling following weekend elections.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have insisted on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race.

European stock Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks fall at open tracking German deadlock

Impression about acquittal of Shehbaz, his son from British court is incorrect: SAPM Akbar

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

China shares end higher as investors welcome central bank's assurances

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Read more stories