ANL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.72%)
ASC 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.89%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.78%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.85%)
GGL 38.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.2%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.74%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.15%)
NETSOL 119.26 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.91%)
PACE 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.41%)
PAEL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
POWER 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.42%)
PTC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.17%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 46.58 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.26%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.60 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.7%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.24%)
WTL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.9%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 19.51 (0.42%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 318.11 (1.44%)
KSE100 45,012 Increased By ▲ 193.97 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,731 Increased By ▲ 88.76 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Greek Sakkari boosts chances of making WTA Finals cut

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Greek Maria Sakkari has climbed to fifth spot in the race to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Mexico on the back of her consistent results, the women's tour has said.

The 26-year-old made five semi-finals during the 2021 season, including the French and the US Open majors, before finishing runner-up at the WTA 500 event in Ostrava, Czech Republic, last week.

After starting the year ranked 22nd, the Athens-born Sakkari also reached her career-best ranking of 10th when the women's rankings were updated on Monday.

"People don't realise how big it is for someone who at the age of 26 - not the age of 20 - cracks into the Top 10," Sakkari said in Ostrava. "When no one believed I could do it, myself and the people around me really believed in me.

"I don't want to sound like I achieved my goal, but it's a big step for my career and for every tennis player. Of course I see myself as higher, but we'll take it step-by-step."

Defending champion Ash Barty, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova have all qualified for the WTA Finals, which will be held in November in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was moved out of China's Shenzhen after last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova is currently fourth on the leaderboard followed by Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Garbine Muguruza.

Maria Sakkari

Comments

1000 characters

Greek Sakkari boosts chances of making WTA Finals cut

Tourism-related projects: Tarin asks planning ministry to work out EIRR, FRR

Empowered LG system imperative to address problems: Fawad Chaudhry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,400 daily cases as situation eases

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai Expo 2020: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

SHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of CM Murad

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Read more stories