Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ up

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, likely dragged down by tech stocks taking cues from a weak session on Wall Street overnight which could possibly offset a boost in the local mining stocks from strong commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 73.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.57% higher on Monday to hit a near two-week high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,243.14 points in early trade.