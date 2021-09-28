ANL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.13%)
ASC 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.47%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
BYCO 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.97%)
FCCL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
FFBL 22.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
FNEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
GGGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.71%)
GGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.53%)
JSCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 117.15 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.04%)
PACE 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.06%)
PAEL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.52%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
WTL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.35%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 26.06 (0.56%)
BR30 22,310 Increased By ▲ 260.98 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,023 Increased By ▲ 205.54 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By ▲ 100.08 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ up

Reuters 28 Sep 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, likely dragged down by tech stocks taking cues from a weak session on Wall Street overnight which could possibly offset a boost in the local mining stocks from strong commodity prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 73.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.57% higher on Monday to hit a near two-week high.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,243.14 points in early trade.

Australian shares

