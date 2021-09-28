ANL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.68%)
ASC 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.54%)
ASL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
BOP 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
BYCO 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.54%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.16%)
FNEL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
GGGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.02%)
GGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
JSCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.23%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.66%)
MDTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.86%)
NETSOL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.35%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.71%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
PTC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.52%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.48%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.08%)
WTL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.07%)
BR100 4,709 Increased By ▲ 32.54 (0.7%)
BR30 22,342 Increased By ▲ 292.66 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,076 Increased By ▲ 258.21 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,770 Increased By ▲ 127.96 (0.73%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,638
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,241,825
1,40024hr
3.17% positivity
Sindh
456,343
Punjab
429,655
Balochistan
32,875
Islamabad
105,217
KPK
173,353
Tokyo stocks open lower following mixed US shares

AFP 28 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, where investors were eyeing the risk of a US government shutdown.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 83.64 points at 30,156.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent or 4.73 points to 2,083.01.

"Falls in US shares are weighing on the Japanese market while expectations that the virus state of emergency will be lifted is prompting some purchases," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The Japanese government is widely expected to announce later in the day that the ongoing virus state of emergency across areas including Tokyo and Osaka will be lifted after the current period ends on September 30.

Tokyo stocks close marginally lower

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony was down 1.50 percent at 12,770 yen, Panasonic was off 0.32 percent at 1,421.5 yen and Toyota was down 0.44 percent at 10,285 yen.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 0.50 percent at 3,024 yen, shrugging off reports that a South Korean district court ordered the company to sell assets over war-time compensation.

The dollar fetched 110.93 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.01 yen in New York late Monday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Dow ended up 0.2 percent at 34,869.37 but the broad-based S&P fell 0.3 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq closed down 0.5 percent.

