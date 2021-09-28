Two consignments of wheat, sugar arrive

KARACHI: Two shipments of wheat and sugar imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) reached Pakistan to maintain strategic reserves. In pursuance of federal government directives, the state-run grain trader is importing two essential commodities i.e., sugar and wheat from international markets to avoid any shortage in the domestic market.

TCP is importing 2.3 million metric tons of wheat from international sources for PASSCO and provincial governments. In this connection 6th vessel MV PARANSSOS carrying 59,700 metric tons wheat arrived at Karachi Port Trust on Sunday.

The entire cargo of the vessel will be lifted by PASSCO. So far, a quantity of 338,037 metric tons has reached Pakistan under the import agreements made by TCP with international suppliers. The next consignment of 58,000 metric tons of wheat is expected to reach by Wednesday September 29, 2021.

In addition, a shipment of imported sugar also reached Pakistan yesterday. MV GOLD RIVER, carrying 28,760 metric tons of sugar was berthed at Karachi Port Trust. This is the 4th consignment of imported sugar, which will be lifted by Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan. Another vessel of import sugar carrying 28m 840 metric tons of commodities is expected to arrive today (Tuesday).

Sugar imported by TCP: second vessel arrives

TCP has also issued a fresh tender for the import of 640,000 metric tons wheat for domestic consumption. The state-owned grain trader, working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce, has invited sealed bids from the international wheat suppliers for supply of 640,000 metric tons (5 percent more or less) wheat through their local offices or representatives, which have capacity to supply wheat (in bulk) through worldwide sources.

As per tender terms and conditions, the interested parties can submit bids for a minimum quantity of 100,000 metric ton and bids less than this quantity will not be accepted. In addition, wheat must be strictly in accordance with the standards and specifications prescribed by the TCP and import policy order in force. The wheat import tender will be opened on September 29, 2021 at TCP head office.

The interested parties who have previously not fulfilled their contractual obligations with TCP will not be eligible to participate in the bids, unless they clear their dues along with penalties or fulfill their contractual obligations in services and commodities with the TCP, as the case may be, before the tender opening date. Furthermore, those firms against which black listing procedures have been initiated by the TCP will not be eligible to participate in the tender.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021