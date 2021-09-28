ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam steps up criticism of govt, says its 'downfall' imminent

Recorder Report 28 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that downfall of the current regime is writing on the wall while the PML-N is future of the country.

While addressing a party meeting at the PML-N Secretariat, Maryam said they are waging a just struggle and would not compromise on principles. She said it is our national obligation to save the country. Despite being on same the page, the only promise which has been fulfilled is that he would let the nation cry, she said. "They got the government through foul means but could not get respect."

The PML-N leader maintained that everybody from media, judiciary, and ordinary people are cursing the current regime. She said the current regime is targeting the Election Commission to cover up their misdeeds.

Maryam acknowledged the services of Shehbaz Sharif and also expressed good wishes for Hamza Shehbaz; however, she said their approach and thinking could be different.

Expressing concern over soaring inflation, she said unprecedented hike in medicines prices and high tariff of electricity and gas rendered lives of the people miserable. She said the country can only move forward by giving respect to the vote and ensuring supremacy of Constitution.

Addressing the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz asked the party activists to forge unity in their ranks. He said the PML-N faced cases and jails for a greater cause and would continue just struggle.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that political stability is a must for attracting foreign investment. He expressed concern over increasing unemployment. The country may face civil war if job opportunities are not provided to the unemployed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz election commission Hamza Shehbaz PMLN

Comments

Comments are closed.

Maryam steps up criticism of govt, says its 'downfall' imminent

Outcome of Afghan war: Pakistan mustn't be blamed: PM

Three major roads: Govt to raise Rs100bn thru sukuk auction

Govt likely to approve payment to IPPs today

Hungary accuses Ukraine of meddling as it signs Russia gas pact

Govt fully committed to programme, IMF official told

Dubai expo: PMO asks MoC, provinces to get ready

Single bid for SIH: Cabinet grills PC for according approval

7th Population and Housing Census: Cabinet divided over deployment of armed forces

Financing under e-pass book system: Govt seeks amendments to loans law

Miraj Gul made NTC MD

Read more stories