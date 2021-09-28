Maryam steps up criticism of govt, says its 'downfall' imminent

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that downfall of the current regime is writing on the wall while the PML-N is future of the country.

While addressing a party meeting at the PML-N Secretariat, Maryam said they are waging a just struggle and would not compromise on principles. She said it is our national obligation to save the country. Despite being on same the page, the only promise which has been fulfilled is that he would let the nation cry, she said. "They got the government through foul means but could not get respect."

The PML-N leader maintained that everybody from media, judiciary, and ordinary people are cursing the current regime. She said the current regime is targeting the Election Commission to cover up their misdeeds.

Maryam acknowledged the services of Shehbaz Sharif and also expressed good wishes for Hamza Shehbaz; however, she said their approach and thinking could be different.

Expressing concern over soaring inflation, she said unprecedented hike in medicines prices and high tariff of electricity and gas rendered lives of the people miserable. She said the country can only move forward by giving respect to the vote and ensuring supremacy of Constitution.

Addressing the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz asked the party activists to forge unity in their ranks. He said the PML-N faced cases and jails for a greater cause and would continue just struggle.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that political stability is a must for attracting foreign investment. He expressed concern over increasing unemployment. The country may face civil war if job opportunities are not provided to the unemployed.

