Holiday in Lahore today

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced to observe holiday today (Tuesday) on account of 976th annual Urs of Hazarat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). The Services and General Administration(S&GAD) has issued notification in this regard.

According to the notification, it was notified for general public that local holiday in Lahore district will be observed on 28th September, 2021, on account of 976th Annual Urs Mubarakof Hazrat Ali Hajvairy famous as Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh (RA). The notification further reads: "This holiday will be observed only at the district level and its subordinate offices located in Lahore district."

