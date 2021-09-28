'India is a facilitator of terrorists in region'

LAHORE: Terming India as a facilitator of terrorists in the region, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that India is the biggest enemy of peace in Pakistan.

While talking to PTI delegations from different districts including Azad Kashmir at Governor's House, he said that CPEC, which is the testimony of Pak-China friendship, is not being tolerated by India. India does not refrain from conspiring against Pakistan but as always we will thwart all India conspiracies and CPEC projects will be completed successfully.

Pakistan has the best Armed force in the world that are capable of thwarting the nefarious designs of enemies, including India, he said.

