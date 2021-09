PM meets Sindh-based politicians

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held meetings with delegations of politicians from Sindh. Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to PM Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Shaikh were present in the meetings.

During the meetings, Abdul Raheem Katia, Zafar Ali Shah, Ghous Ali Shah, Syed Safdar Ali Shah and Barrister Mustafa Mehsar announced their inclusion in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).