PARTLY FACETIOUS: Divided we stand...

"I have a theory."

"Conspiracy or otherwise?"

"Conspiracy if it's against a party and otherwise, if not."

"Divided we stand united we cannot."

"Ha, ha, indeed anyway my theory, based on my being a student of politics..."

"How many times have I heard politicians claim to be students of politics when they have zero academic/theoretical background, read no education, but plenty of practical experience..."

"And need I add that explains why our politics doesn't move forward!"

"Point taken anyway each party has a core set of supporters and they aren't going to drift from one party to the other though if you ignore them too much when in power they don't come out to vote..."

"But they do drift from one party head to a successor after the party head is deceased and that's possible only in hereditary politics which is why we in the subcontinent..."

"Right, anyway my point is that the core supporters aren't going to win anyone elections. It's the large number of drifters or undecided before each election who win or lose elections for any party."

"That's as true for the US as it is for Pakistan I guess so I don't see the sense of..."

"The sense is to know the limitations of one's chosen heir. Nawaz Sharif is insisting on promoting his daughter as his political heir - now she is heir to his physical assets but I can cite him examples from his erstwhile deceased friends who left their non-asset based legacy to those who have crumbled their empires within a short span of time..."

"But his daughter is the crème de la crème amongst his offspring."

"Right, but perhaps not with respect to his political heirs."

"But the Cantonment elections..."

"Where Maryam Nawaz was silent, vicious attacks against all and sundry makes you a crowd puller and gets you media attention but not votes."

"So what's your recommendation to him?"

"Go for gold and once it's in your hand, then and only then, sell fool's gold as the real item."

"I reckon there are some who can and need I add have already distinguished pyrite from gold."

"Pyrite?"

"Fool's gold."

"Don't be facetious."

