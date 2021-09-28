MATCAST plant of Fazal Steel: NUST team implements intelligent energy monitoring & management system

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural ceremony for the commissioning of "EnergEyer"- an intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System (EMMS), was held at MATCAST plant of Fazal Steel (Pvt) Ltd (FSL).

EnergEyer is a collaborative project of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Fazal Steel under the active technical support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The chief guest Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, unveiled the plaque at the ceremony attended by representatives of NUST, UNIDO, and the Fazal Group of Companies.

Expressing his views, the chief guest thanked FSL Group of Companies for investing in and facilitating the project that would help bring the advanced technology to the fore.

He also appreciated UNIDO and Fazal Steel for joining hands with NUST to successfully undertake this initiative of paramount significance. He also looked forward to forging meaningful partnerships with FSL in the future.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, the Principal Investigator of the project from NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME), said that EnergEyer was specially developed by the NUST team for process industries by incorporating the concepts of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Wireless Communication, and Cloud Computing in the conventional Energy Management System (EMS), to manage the energy losses in the industry.

He particularly thanked project coordinator Jihad Salah Khan from SCME, and Co-Principal Investigator Dr Mian Ilyas Ahmad from NUST Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS) for their value-adding contributions to the project, adding that the EnergEyer was successfully tested and implemented in the MATCAST Plant of FSL.-PR

