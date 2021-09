PSC-UoP, Mafkoora ink MoU

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Study Centre (PSC), University of Peshawar (UoP) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mafkoora, a Peshawar based research and literary organization.

Director PSC Prof Dr Fakhr-ul-Islam and Director Mafkoora, Hayat Roghani signed the document. Faculty members/staff of both the organizations and Dr Fazlu Rahim Marwat were also present on the occasion.

