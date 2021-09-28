ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
Pakistan

Two suspected terrorists of banned outfit held

INP 28 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspected terrorists said to be associated with a banned outfit, Daesh during a raid in Karachi's Maripur.

CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani said the CTD personnel in coordination with an intelligence agency carried out a raid on New Truck Stand, which led to the arrest of Naseemullah alias Naseem and Isa alias Hakeem Luqman.

Two pistols along with rounds were seized from their possession, he added. Mashwani pointed out that both terrorists received training in Afghanistan and were experts in using all kinds of firearms and making bombs.

Naseemullah is the son-in-law of Daesh Sindh chief Hafeez Pandrani, who was killed in a shootout in 2019, the police officer said, adding the suspect is also the son-in-law of another killed terrorist Siddique. Naseemullah's wives would help in transportation of arms and explosives, Mashwani revealed.

On September 25, the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested eight terrorism suspects in intelligence-based raids in various districts of Punjab.

