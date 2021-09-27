ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
ASL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.48%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
FFBL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.63%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.24%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.35%)
UNITY 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.79%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -81.24 (-1.72%)
BR30 21,714 Decreased By ▼ -606.06 (-2.72%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -406.11 (-0.9%)
KSE30 17,590 Decreased By ▼ -152.74 (-0.86%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Australia shares end higher on reopening hopes; energy, bank stocks gain

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

Australian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by optimism over plans to lift the COVID-19 lockdown in the country's most populous state, while heavyweight energy and bank stocks also provided momentum.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.57% higher at 7,384.2 points. The benchmark fell 0.37% on Friday.

Movement restrictions across New South Wales will be lifted gradually between Oct. 11 and Dec. 1 as vaccination rates push through 70%, 80% and 90%, authorities said.

"Low coronavirus numbers in our largest state have been helpful today, and travel stocks are doing well as investors looked ahead to the reopening of the states," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

Global risk mood has also swung to positive as the fallout from cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande seems to be contained for now, Smoling added.

Travel and tourism companies surged on the news of COVID-19 curbs easing, with Qantas Airways soaring up to 4.3% to hit more than a year's high. Travel agency Flight Centre climbed 7.48%, while peer Webjet rose 5.21%.

Energy stocks rose 1.81%, tracking oil prices that rose for a fifth straight day as parts of the world see demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions.

Heavyweights Beach Energy Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd were the top gainers on the sub-index, advancing 4.22% and 3.2?%, respectively.

Financial stocks rose 1.52%, with a spike in lending rates last week helping lift major banks, as higher rates lead to better margins.

Among the 'Big Four' banks, the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank climbed up to 3.2%, marking its best day since June 22.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to finish the session at 13227.7 points.

Australian shares

