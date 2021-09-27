ANL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.58%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
ASL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.95%)
FCCL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
FFBL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.88%)
GGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.58%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-8.8%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-5.34%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.48%)
PTC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.23%)
UNITY 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By ▼ -80.67 (-1.71%)
BR30 21,706 Decreased By ▼ -614 (-2.75%)
KSE100 44,717 Decreased By ▼ -356.72 (-0.79%)
KSE30 17,617 Decreased By ▼ -125.32 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Australia, NZ dollars bounce as global risk mood swings to positive

  • The Aussie gained almost 0.4% to $0.7281, having found solid support around $0.7220 last week
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars rallied on Monday as gains in global stocks pointed to an improvement in risk sentiment, while a surge in oil prices led the resource sector higher.

The Aussie gained almost 0.4% to $0.7281, having found solid support around $0.7220 last week. A break above resistance around $0.7316 would suggest the bear trend of the last couple of weeks was over for now.

The kiwi dollar edged up to $0.7026 and away from last week's low at $0.6982. It needs to clear $0.7093 to improve the technical background.

Australia, NZ dollars dodge bears for now, bonds mauled

Both were aided by a rally in commodity prices as iron ore recouped a little of its recent heavy losses while oil jumped to a three-year high.

The Aussie had welcome news at home with New South Wales and Victoria detailing plans for reopening their economies as vaccinations rapidly approach targets of 70% and 80% double dosed for the adult population.

This supports the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) optimism that economic growth will rebound in the December quarter, following an almost certain sharp contraction this quarter.

If correct, that outcome would likely see the RBA further trim its bond buying in February, though it still insists a hike in interest rates is not likely until 2024.

That is in marked contrast to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) which is highly likely to start raising rates next week, and to move again in November.

The divergence has seen New Zealand 10-year bond yields climb to near its high for this year at 1.95%, putting them 55 basis points above Australian yields .

The kiwi in turn has been climbing on the Aussie for the past four months to reach an 18-month top of A$0.9727, before profit-taking pulled it back to A$0.9644.

Hamish Wilkinson, a forex dealer at Kiwibank, noted speculative net short positions in the Aussie vs the kiwi had grown to the largest ever, suggesting some risk of a correction.

"The unwinding of extreme positioning generally brings volatility to the underlying currency itself," he said.

"Technically, we are closely watching the A$0.9640/50 level in NZDAUD to understand if the current 4-month trend higher can be maintained in coming weeks."

New Zealand dollars

