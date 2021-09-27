ANL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
ASC 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.37%)
FCCL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
GGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.3%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-9.2%)
MLCF 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
NETSOL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.06%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.63%)
PAEL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.54%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 158.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.31%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,703 Decreased By ▼ -15.79 (-0.33%)
BR30 22,095 Decreased By ▼ -225.07 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,090 Increased By ▲ 16.52 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Malaysia targets GDP growth of 4.5-5.5% per annum until 2025

  • Malaysia's export-driven economy has taken a hit from the pandemic. The central bank slashed its full-year growth forecast to 3.0%-4.0% from 6-7.5% last month - the second cut this year
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is targeting economic growth of 4.5% to 5.5% per annum between 2021 and 2025 as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday.

Malaysia's export-driven economy has taken a hit from the pandemic. The central bank slashed its full-year growth forecast to 3.0%-4.0% from 6-7.5% last month - the second cut this year.

The Southeast Asian nation's financial position is also expected to improve in 2023 as the economy strengthens, the premier said in parliament, while launching Malaysia's five-year economic plan until 2025 called the 12th Malaysia plan.

The government will spend 400 billion ringgit ($95.53 billion) on existing and new development projects between 2021 and 2025, compared with 260 billion ringgit in the 11th Malaysia plan, Ismail Sabri said.

Malaysia is now expected to become a high income, high tech nation by 2025, he said.

Malaysian GDP

