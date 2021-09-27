KP reports 'significant' decrease in positive Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR: Significant decrease has been witnessed in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as out of 10905 tests conducted in the province, 187 have proved positive for virus, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department on Sunday.

Since last four days, the cases of coronavirus are constantly on decline. The ratio of positive cases that was over 500 during the first week of the current month has now decreased to 187. As many as 10905 tests were conducted during last 24 hours out of which 187 were positive for Corona that is 1.71% of total tests.

The consecutive decline in new cases is also decreasing the number of active cases that has came down to 5507 in the province while daily death toll that was from 15 to 20 per day has also been decreased to single digits as nine persons died of the virus during last 24 hours .

Similarly, on the other hand the ratio of the recovery of patients is higher than new cases as 305 patients recovered from the disease that has reached the total number of recovered persons to 162528 in the province.

According to updates shared by the spokesmen of the three major hospitals, 248 Corona patients were under treatment in the hospitals with 193 in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), 142 in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and 113 in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) respectively.

A spokesman of the LRH has confirmed decrease in the number of Corona affected patients in the hospital that has come down to 113 as 14 new patients have been admitted to the hospital during last 24 hours.

Similarly, KTH which has reserved 122 beds for Corona patients has 93 patients out of which 28 were on ventilators while 20 other were under treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 52 other in High Dependency Unit (HDU). Three patients have been expired in the hospital while three new patients admitted to the hospital.

Furthermore, 142 patients were under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) where out of 38 reserved ventilators for Corona patients 29 were occupied. Nine patients have been discharged of the hospital after recovery while 6 new patients were admitted to the hospital and no death was confirmed in the hospital.

