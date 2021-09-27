Effective mechanism devised to monitor uplift projects: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that in the first phase of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme, development projects are being carried out in Sialkot and Sahiwal with a cost of Rs. 44 billion. Whereas, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar khan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan will be included in the second phase of the same programme. Provision of facilities to the people at their doorstep is the top priority of the government of the Punjab.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of PTI here Sunday. The delegation was led by Sabir Subhani whereas Waqas Amjad, Zeeshan Siddiqui and other office bearers of the PTI were also present on this occasion.

The Minister said that instructions have been issued to further speed up development work of various schemes carried out by Local government department. All legal requirements are being fulfilled for the procurement whereas an effective monitoring mechanism has also been developed in this regard. He said that transparency in development projects is the top priority of the Punjab government.

He further informed that work is being carried out for providing municipal infrastructure including water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, public parks and street lights in 16 cities at a cost of Rs. 34 billion. He said that development projects have been designed in accordance with international studies. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed further stated that as per the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar provision of high quality municipal services are being ensured to the citizens. Local government department would be turned into an exemplary institute of public service.

