FBR chairman briefed on clearance mechanism at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad was briefed about mechanism of clearance at Torkham border. According to details, Chairman FBR was given a detailed presentation about the mechanism of clearance at the Torkham Border by the Collector Appraisement Peshawar, Amjad ur Rehman and Additional Collector Torkham, Mohammad Tayyab.

Earlier, Chief Collector Peshawar Ahmed Raza Khan received upon the arrival of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad at Torkham Border Accompanied by member Customs (Operations), Syed Tariq Huda and Member Customs (Policy), Saeed Jadoon also accompanied the Chairman, the FBR chief reviewed the system of clearances being provided by Pakistan Customs.

The FBR Chairman appreciated the role in improving trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan by the Chief Collector Peshawar Ahmed Raza Khan. Chairman FBR also met the members of Sarhad Chamber and other traders and assured them the smooth processes of clearances.

It is important to mention that the issue of Sales Tax of fruits has been resolved and to improve trade, FBR has issued a special exemption from Sales Tax to the import of fruits from Afghanistan.

