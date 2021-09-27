'Most wanted' bandit arrested

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested a most wanted accused involved in robberies from Orangi Town Manghopir Colony. Arrested Abidullah alias Kaka G was arrested with the help of CCTV footage of a recent robbery incident in which he could be easily identified, said a news release on Sunday.

Abidullah, along with his two other accomplices Basit and Ladla on September 5th this year, had committed a robbery near Qasba Mor, CCTV footage of the incident also went viral over social media. Arrested accused also confessed his involvement in various robberies along with his accomplices. An FIR was also registered against arrested accused at Pirabad Police Station. Raids were being conducted to apprehend his other accomplices. He has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.