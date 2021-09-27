ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Sindh govt to provide plots of land to heirs of 'martyred citizens': minister

PPI 27 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club the other day announced that on the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari, the Sindh government would provide plots as compensation to the heirs of martyrs either they belonged to armed forces or citizens who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He said that heirs of the martyrs of Sindh from armed forces, rangers, police or citizens, who had never been provided a plot as compensation, would be provided a plot in recognition of their respective services. He said that it was the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he always thought about the well-being of masses belonging to every walk of life.

He said that the Sindh government was working to improve the services of functionaries of local government department and the efforts of administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in recent rains were the proof of it. He said that the administrator KMC personally monitored the de-watering at various places during recent rains.

Shah said that due to green line bus structure, there were problems to drain out the rainwater at Sakhi Hasan and Nagan Chowrangi points. However, he was confident that a permanent solution to the problem would soon be found.

While answering a question, he said that Sindh government would fully cooperate with the federal government in any project. Answering another question, he said that if Sindh government was being informed properly about the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan, then they would provide full protocol.

He extended his good wishes to leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly over the news of his marriage and the birth of a baby in his family but he asked why did leader of the opposition hid his marriage.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, met President of Karachi Press Club (KPC) Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and other office-bearers and members of the Governing Body.

On this occasion, Secretary (LU) Board of Revenue Sindh Sami Siddiqui, Director General Lyari Development Authority LDA) Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro, Additional Director General Malir Development Authority (MDA) Haji Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The Minister Local Government said that the problems related to Housing Scheme for the journalists would be solved on priority basis. He said that PPP had always supported the freedom of expression and they stood by the journalists for their rights. He assured that the Sindh government would provide full support to Karachi Press Club.

The President and Secretary of KPC informed the minister about the problems of Journalists Housing Schemes of Hawksbay and of Malir. On which the minister issued directives to the officers present in the meeting to resolve their problems as early as possible and further said that Sindh government would not only provide plots to the journalists community but would also facilitate them with the necessary amenities so that they could get a peaceful environment for their residence.

