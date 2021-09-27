ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Sep 27, 2021
President urges national players to focus on performance

APP 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday while expressing his confidence in the capabilities of national sports teams, stressed upon players to focus on their performance in the field, so as to bring further laurels to the country.

Addressing a closing ceremony of DTA 14th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup here at the Margalla Greens Golf Club, he observed that sports always contributed to healthy activities, develop urge for competing and excelling while maintaining maximum performance.

The president also hoped that sports like golf would be promoted in the country, adding sports helped in learning different things about life.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and a large number of civil and military dignitaries and participating golfers. Referring to the national cricket team, the president said the national players had experienced an era of bias in the past. The current Pakistan cricket squad had visited the United Kingdom during Covid-19 pandemic, he said while citing the cancellation of foreign teams' visit of Pakistan. He said the prime minister had rightly urged the national team to focus on performing in the field which was vital.

The president further observed that Pakistani nation was blessed with capabilities and talents. The national teams, he said, by keeping up their performance, dignity and self ego, would bring more success to the country.

The president also narrated a historical incident of the cricket world when West Indian star Vivian Richards pummelled England legendary bowler Bob Willis with his superb batting.

The president appreciated the Margalla Golf Club for maintaining a lush green environment by constantly planting trees. He also shared his memories of Karachi golf club.

Dr Arif Alvi President Performance national players

