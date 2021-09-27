Kontaveit beats Sakkari in Ostrava for third career title

OSTRAVA: World number 30 Anett Kontaveit picked up her second title of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari in the final of the Ostrava Open on Sunday.

The unseeded Estonian had not dropped a set all week before powering past fourth seed Sakkari to claim the biggest title of her career and her third overall.

Kontaveit won her first title at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2017 but then had to wait over four years before returning to the winner's enclosure in Cleveland in August.

World number 12 Sakkari, looking for her first title of 2021, held a 5-3 lead in their head-to-head at tour-level coming into the final, but Kontaveit, who had seen off Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals, came through this time in an hour and 32 minutes.