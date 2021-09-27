ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City's super Saturday restores title grip

AFP 27 Sep 2021

LONDON: Manchester City sent out a warning they remain the team to beat in the Premier League as a dominant 1-0 win at Chelsea, combined with unexpected dropped points from Manchester United and Liverpool completed a perfect Saturday for Pep Guardiola's men.

Had this week gone wrong for Guardiola, the English champions could have found themselves nine points adrift of Chelsea, Liverpool and United - the three sides hotly tipped to pose more of a challenge for the title this season.

A 0-0 draw at home to Southampton last weekend reopened the debate of why City spent £100 million on Jack Grealish in the transfer window rather than a goalscorer to fill the shoes of the departed Sergio Aguero.

Trips to Stamford Bridge and Anfield, where City have not won in front of fans since 2003, beckoned with a Champions League visit to Paris Saint-Germain sandwiched in between.

But City passed the first test of an exacting eight days with flying colours to get revenge for their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea and end the hoodoo Thomas Tuchel had on Guardiola towards the end of last season.

The Blues victory in Porto completed a hat-trick of wins in three different competitions over City.

However, Guardiola turned the tables in the tactical battle as City's blend of possession and pressing hounded Chelsea inside their own half and rarely let them escape on the counter-attack.

"For 60 minutes, until the goal, we were very strong in the last 20 metres of the field but only there unfortunately. The other 80 metres, we were not good enough," said Tuchel.

"We were not good enough today to escape pressure. Our ball possession wasn't the sharpest in terms of switching the play to hurt them, to give us confidence and to breathe."

Guardiola acknowledged on Friday that City lack the "weapon" up front that their title rivals have in the goalscoring records of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah.

The lack of a striker will continue to raise questions for as long as City fail to turn their domination into goals.

Even the one centre-forward available to Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus, has been rebranded as a right winger so far this season.

Jesus showed why he is not trusted through the middle as he missed two glorious chances either side of his decisive goal, which only found the net via the aid of a deflection off Jorginho.

However, City's strength does not come from one individual, but an expensively assembled squad honed to play the Guardiola way over the past six seasons.

"It doesn't matter where we play, we try to play our way," said a beaming Guardiola afterwards as he set a new club record tally of 221 wins as City manager.

The contrast between the cohesion of City's system under a world class manager and United's disjointed collection of stars is why the blue half of Manchester remain favourites for the title.

Ronaldo could not rescue Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as he failed to score for the first time since returning to Old Trafford in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Solskjaer's decision to keep Bruno Fernandes on penalty duties also backfired as the Portuguese blazed a stoppage time spot-kick high into the Stretford End.

Only three goals separate City and United, with Chelsea sandwiched in between, all on 13 points from six games.

Liverpool are one clear at the top of the table on 14, but it could also have been better for Jurgen Klopp's men had they not blown the lead twice to draw 3-3 at Brentford.

Next weekend it is Liverpool and City's turn to go head-to-head at Anfield. But a super Saturday for Guardiola's men means even defeat won't be a knockout blow in the title race.

Premier League Manchester City Pep Guardiola's

Comments

Comments are closed.

Man City's super Saturday restores title grip

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories