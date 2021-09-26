ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,566
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,238,668
1,78024hr
3.98% positivity
Sindh
455,065
Punjab
428,394
Balochistan
32,849
Islamabad
105,021
KPK
173,023
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment

  • Around 141 passengers and 16 crew members were traveling from Chicago towards the Pacific coast when eight of the 10 cars came off the tracks at around 4 pm
AFP Updated 26 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: At least three people were killed and dozens more injured when a US train derailed Saturday afternoon in northern Montana, with rescuers rushing to safely evacuate everyone on board.

Around 141 passengers and 16 crew members were traveling from Chicago towards the Pacific coast when eight of the 10 cars came off the tracks at around 4 pm (2200 GMT).

"We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident," rail operator Amtrak said, adding that there were also "reported injuries".

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

Footage posted on social media showed people waiting by the tracks, luggage strewn next to them, with train carriages seen listing off the rails and at least one toppled onto its side.

The National Transportation and Safety Board said it was launching a "go-team" to investigate the derailment.

Amtrak said it had sent emergency personnel to the scene to assist local authorities in the evacuation effort.

Montana's Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Amanda Frickel told the New York Times that "well over 50 people had been injured".

She said teams of rescuers were at the scene and multiple hospitals -- as well as medical helicopters -- were on standby.

Authorities were not releasing further details for the time being, she said, adding: "Everybody who is alive has been extricated from the wreck."

The Empire Builder train derailed in a remote area near Joplin, Montana, a town of around 200 people near the border with Canada.

Montana Senator Jon Tester said he was monitoring the derailment.

"My thoughts are with all the passengers, crew, and first responders on the scene," he added.

Amtrak said it was canceling some trains on Saturday between the states of North Dakota and Montana, and abridging two Empire Builder train services on Sunday, with no substitute transit available.

The US rail network suffers from chronic underfunding and fatal accidents sometimes occur.

In 2018, two people died in South Carolina when an Amtrak train traveling on the wrong tracks collided with a stationary freight train, in a crash later blamed on safety oversights.

A year earlier, an Amtrak passenger train traveling on a new route for the first time derailed in Washington state, killing at least three people as cars plunged off a bridge onto a busy highway at the height of morning rush hour.

US state of Montana US train derailment

Comments

1000 characters

Three dead, dozens injured after US train derailment

644 amendments in laws, procedures, rules in the offing

Kids’ immunization: ECC approves Rs2.376bn TSG for vaccines

FBR lifts GST on import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan

PM to perform groundbreaking of KCR project tomorrow

Pakistan, China agree to include KCCDZ in CPEC

Karachi likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds from Monday, predicts PMD

Social media campaign highlights colorful Afghan clothing to protest Taliban dress code

TY2021: FBR receives over 1m income tax returns so far

Rules notified: Only 5 mobile devices can be imported for personal use in a year

IMF chief says she ‘did not pressurise anyone’ while at WB

Read more stories