Valuables worth over Rs17m stolen, looted in various parts of ICT

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers, dacoits, and snatchers, stole or looted cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs17,659,000, in 17 incidents of crime against property in various parts of capital city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, out of 17 cases of crime against property reported to the city's various police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoits struck at nine localities in the city and stole or snatched cash, gold ornament and other valuables worth Rs16,784,000. Meanwhile, armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs875,000 from seven people.

In the same period, seven people mostly women were kidnapped and two persons were murdered in various jurisdictions during the last week.

In the same period, car lifter gangs were also active in the city as they stole or snatched nine four-wheelers and 17 motorbikes worth millions of rupees.

During the last week, auto thieves stole cars bearing registration number QP-831 belonging to Zahoor Ahmed, LE1628 belongs to Muhammad Mustafa, LV-30 belonging to Muhammad Afaq, LXO-8503 belongs to Abid Naeem, AMS-187 belongs to Afrasiyab, Suzkui van LEA-2070 belongs to Adeel Hussain, Aux 673 belongs to Shafiqu, Suzuki van LXW-2619 belongs to Aqeel Abbas, and RIA-9553 belongs to Riaz.

Carjackers lifted 17 bikes from the city during the last week including RIL-7393 belongs to Dinish Masood, AZM-936 belongs to Liaqat Ali,KWN-4767 belongs to Arif, AZB-108 belongs to Muhammad Nawa, RIQ-6927 belongs to Khurram Satti, BLI-263 belongs to Muhammad Yousaf, ACU-1690 belongs to Muhammad Bilal, VQ-231 belongs to Baber Ali, LEX-7755 belongs to Kazim Ali, l276 belongs to Usman Ali, RIL-840 belongs to Rehman Jawad, KQ-125 belongs to Muhammad Zaheer, AWP-986 belongs to Muhammad Usama,IP-7606 belongs to Zoiab Siddiqui, ASB-550 belongs to Muhammad Ashgar, RIO-2000 belongs to Khawaj Moen Uddin, and BCP-519 belongs to Muhammad Tanveer.

