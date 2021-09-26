Two property dealers amongst three killed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Three persons including two property dealers were shot dead in separate incident here on Saturday. The capital police registered a case against eight people in connection with a targeted attack, in which and owner of a private housing society was killed and three others including two security guards were injured on the main 9th Avenue.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Mirza Naveed, also a lawyer and owner of a private housing society and three others including Nizakat, Saqib, and Saeed got injured, when some gunmen riding a car opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicles on 9th Avenue.

