Shehbaz, Hamza granted pre-arrest bails till Oct 9

LAHORE: A banking court on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till October 09 in the money laundering and sugar scam inquiry.

The court also directed Shehbaz and Hamza to cooperate with the investigation team.

Earlier director Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) Muhammad Rizwan produced record of the inquiry. The director alleged that the suspects had not been cooperating with the investigators, which was the main reason for the delay in completion of the investigation. He said Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by the suspects, was involved in a high level financial fraud.

Shehbaz came to the rostrum and said the FIA director was lying before the court. The opposition leader said he was neither a director of Ramzan Sugar Mills nor he had any financial interest in the mills. He said his father established the sugar mills and he just transferred its ownership to his sons Hamza and Suleman. Shehbaz said he was facing a similar case before an accountability court.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 financial fraud, impersonation, forgery criminal misconduct and money laundering.

Hundreds of PML-N workers gathered outside the court to express solidarity with the party leaders and chanted slogans in their favor.

