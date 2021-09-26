Navy, Customs seize liquor in joint operation

KARACHI: In a successful Intelligence Based Operation, Pakistan Navy and Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate Gwadar apprehended liquor comprising of approx 5400 bottles at sea of Kund Malir near Ormara. The confiscated liquor was valued at approximately Rs 70.5 million.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021