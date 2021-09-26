Govt ensuring sustainable development in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the incumbent government is ensuring sustainable development in Punjab now no one can create hindrance in the journey of real change.

Talking to MNAs including Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Amir Talal Gopang, Raza Nasrullah and Ahmed Hussain, the CM stated that MNAs and MPAs of Punjab are his companions and their legitimate work will be done in any case.

He further stated that opposition has only obstructed the journey of Public service, neither these people have any agenda nor any strategy. These people have failed before and will meet the same fate in the future as well. The government will complete its tenure, he added.

Moreover, talking to MPAs from different districts including Nadeem Qureshi, Mamoon Tarar, Niaz Hussain and others, the CM said that development projects would be completed with the consultation of public representatives while the government is monitoring the developmental projects of neglected and ignored areas. He said that development is the right of every town, village and city.

Usman Buzdar said the government will fulfil its promise to put the Punjab on the road to progress. He said that the government, according to the vision of PM Imran Khan, is introducing positive changes in every sector of life for bringing real joy in the lives of the people.

