Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday. "Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating lower southern parts of the country," it said. Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country over the past 24 hours.

Maximum temperature of the day was recorded in Nokkundi 41 degrees Celsius, Sibbi, Turbat, Lasbella, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 40 degrees Celsius, each. Rain-wind-thundershower was reported in lower Sindh. Kaloi 25 mm of the rainfall Mithi 10 mm, Chachro 8 mm, Karachi (Orangi Town 5 mm, Surjani, Masroor Base 2 mm) and Badin 3 mm.

