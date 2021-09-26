UBG spokesman steps up criticism of Magoo

LAHORE: Spokesman of the United Business Group (UBG) Gulzar Feroz said BMP days are numbered in FPCCI as it has now narrow escape to survive. The unauthorized stay of Nasir Hayatt Magoo for eight months in FPCCI as its president will end soon.

He said that Nasir Magoo has utilised all his energies only to throw dust in the eyes of concerned quarters to prolong his illegitimate stay causing a great deal of damage to FPCCI on the national and international levels.

Gulzar Feroze said that BMP and Nasir Magoo are emanating frustration by issuing false, fictitious, and baseless, contrary to the actual facts statements and making another attempt to hide the realities.

It is utterly surprising that BMP which was against the DGTO is now proving their loyalty and favouritism with him, the spokesperson added.

UBG spokesperson Gulzar Feroze said the record also reveals that Nasir Magoo had filed a suit 2021 (-758) dated 14-04-21 in Honourable High Court Sindh against DGTO alleging various charges which include his being biased, mala-fide, unfair, involved in misconduct, exercising his powers beyond his jurisdiction, having prejudice mind. Interim order of DGTO dated of March 2021 for scrutiny of record of FPCCI ballot was also challenged in the said suit as his exercise of jurisdiction of power was termed illegal.

It was prayed by Nasir Magoo in the said suit to appoint any other officer to act as Regulator as he (Nasir Magoo was afraid of the decision under subsection 3 (f) of section 14 of TOA which empowers DGTO to annul the results of any election of trade body within 14 days.

The said petition of Nasir Magoo was rejected by the Honourable High Court under section 30 of TO Act on 19-05-21. The suit filed by Nasir Magoo was not maintainable as the entire mechanism is provided in TO Act for adjudication of election dispute which was already sub-judice before the DGTO. Thus the intention of Nasir Magoo was to make an attempt to circumvent the election case proceeding before DGTO.

Feroz said that BMP and Nasir Magoo has again resorted to deceiving the business community and Ministry of Commerce who are now very well aware of the actual facts and the misappropriation and malpractice perpetrated by BMP with the connivance of the Election Commission of FPCCI.

The evidence has proved that Nasir Magoo has illegally occupied the office of President FPCCI tarnishing the image of the apex body.

It was further stated by the spokesperson that the election commission formed last year by BMP was biased and suspicious; it was involved in manipulation in the election process 2021 which was subsequently proved by documentary pieces of evidence.

The election commission illegally allowed illegitimate trade bodies namely Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber (PAJC), Loralai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Loralai CCI) to cast their votes while the license of the former was issued on 29th December 2020 and the license of later was cancelled by DGTO for non-compliance of TOA and TOR 2013.

The DGTO office has submitted its written statement in Honourable High Court Sindh that both the trade bodies had illegally cast their votes with the illegal support of the election commission had unlawfully allowed them.

The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association was also unlawfully allowed by the biased election commission to cast their votes. All documentary evidence has been provided to the DGTO office and the matter adjudication at the DGTO office and the hearing of this case was on 29th August 2021.

UBG spokesperson further said that Nasir Magoo in order to prolong his unlawful stay has also resorted to fake charges against Khalid Tawab, who won the election of President FPCCI.

Khalid Tawab is a bonafide and lawful member of Pakistan Iron Steel Merchants Association for the last more than two decades having had the portfolio of chairman of Pakistan Iron Steel Merchants Association and Sr Vice President FPCCI is an active income tax & sales taxpayer, valid NTN and regularly filing income tax returns and sales tax returns.

His company M/s F Rabi Steel Pvt Ltd is actively incorporated in SECP by regularly filing the requisite forms. Moreover, he has had the privilege of being conferred export awards by the FPCCI.

Gulzar Feroze said now there is no justification to further prolong the unlawful stay of Nasir Magoo who has recorded a history of malpractices, mala-fide, tarnishing the image of FPCCI, plundering the finance of FPCCI, and blackmailing.

It was further stated by Gulzar Feroze that it was the height of disgrace in the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Tajikistan when Khalid Amin uncle of Nasir Magoo has diminished the image of Pakistan in a Business Form which was of immense importance and being chaired by the Prime Minister.

The question arises who had recommended Khalid Amin for the delegation, what is his profile. Gulzar Feroze has also demanded an inquiry for a grant of one crore rupees to Khalid Amin from the accounts of FPCCI.

