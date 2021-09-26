Trials for Under-19 Cricket Associations start

LAHORE: As many as 490 City Cricket Association (CCA) U-19 players are set to undergo trials for the six U-19 Cricket Associations sides and two teams from each cricket association will feature in the National U-19 Championship (three-day event) and National U-19 Cup (one-day tournament).

Amongst the 490 players, 60 players each are from five Cricket Associations. Other than the 490 players, more than 30 U-19 players who were part of the Pakistan U-19 camp that recently concluded in Karachi will get automatic selection in their respective cricket associations' teams.

The players who featured in the last U-19 domestic cricket season and players that featured for Pakistan U-16 are also eligible to feature in the trials. As per the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 age criteria, players born on or after 1 September 2002 will feature in the trials, a PCB spokesman, said.

The trials will be held at six Cricket Associations venues from 25th September to 1 October. A five-member national junior selection committee comprising Saleem Jaffar, Javed Hayat, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti will conduct the trials while Kamran Khan will work as an additional member.

Five Cricket Associations will host trials over two days, while Central Punjab will host trials at two venues for three days.

On Saturday and Sunday, National Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan and NSK Oval Ground, Karachi, ware hosting trials for Northern U-19, Southern Punjab U19 and Sindh U19, respectively.

Bugti Stadium, Quetta, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Balochistan U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 sides on 29th and 30th September.

